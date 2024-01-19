Sign up
Previous
Photo 2941
Shake Your Tush
I spotted this white faced heron fishing in the mangroves. He'd literally just pulled up a great long worm and scoffed it. Then did this little shake of his body and fluffed all his feathers up
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
5
5
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4153
photos
182
followers
151
following
805% complete
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th January 2024 11:59am
Tags
feathers
,
fishing
,
heron
Bec
ace
What a cutie/prickly character - lovely capture!
January 19th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A great capture.
January 19th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
You had the delight of seeing the capture and having time to get this marvelous photo!
January 19th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. And it's amazing how quick they can get all of the feather back in place. :-)
January 19th, 2024
judith deacon
What can I say, just perfect!
January 19th, 2024
