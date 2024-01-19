Previous
Shake Your Tush by yorkshirekiwi
Shake Your Tush

I spotted this white faced heron fishing in the mangroves. He'd literally just pulled up a great long worm and scoffed it. Then did this little shake of his body and fluffed all his feathers up
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Carole G


@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Bec
What a cutie/prickly character - lovely capture!
January 19th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
A great capture.
January 19th, 2024  
Louise & Ken
You had the delight of seeing the capture and having time to get this marvelous photo!
January 19th, 2024  
Rick
Awesome capture. And it's amazing how quick they can get all of the feather back in place. :-)
January 19th, 2024  
judith deacon
What can I say, just perfect!
January 19th, 2024  
