Photo 2942
The Worm Catcher
This is the same heron as yesterday. Taken second before he did his little happy dance. It was obviously very tasty. See how it broke as he pulled it out
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
worm
heron
Joan Robillard
Great timing
January 20th, 2024
Diana
Fabulous capture and timing!
January 20th, 2024
