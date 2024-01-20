Previous
The Worm Catcher by yorkshirekiwi
The Worm Catcher

This is the same heron as yesterday. Taken second before he did his little happy dance. It was obviously very tasty. See how it broke as he pulled it out
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Great timing
January 20th, 2024  
Fabulous capture and timing!
January 20th, 2024  
