Monarch butterfly by yorkshirekiwi
Monarch butterfly

Love the colours in this shot. Sat under our new shade louvres watching the bees and butterflies. The whole reason to plant echinacea and globe thistles is the insects love them
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Issi Bannerman ace
Every colour. How. lovely.
February 18th, 2024  
