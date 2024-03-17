Previous
Tide's Turning by yorkshirekiwi
Another one from yesterday's beach jaunt. Got my feet a bit wet here, I was watching the water coming in through the gap and got caught by a wave coming from the side.
Christina ace
Love the flow of the water around the rocks
Rick ace
Cool capture. Hope the camera didn't get wet.
