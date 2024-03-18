Previous
Interesting Sky by yorkshirekiwi
Interesting Sky

Just looked out in time to see these wonderful clouds being highlighted by the rising sun.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
julia ace
Snap with the sunrise shot.. I am guessing your camera still set pre DLS.. if so double snap..
March 18th, 2024  
Carole G ace
@julzmaioro LOL, I was just looking at the times to compare. I will have to check my camera as I was surprised it was so late! And yes, my time is wrong. May as well leave it now though
March 18th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted and Well photographed.
March 18th, 2024  
