Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3000
Interesting Sky
Just looked out in time to see these wonderful clouds being highlighted by the rising sun.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4244
photos
185
followers
149
following
821% complete
View this month »
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
18th March 2024 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
cloudscape
julia
ace
Snap with the sunrise shot.. I am guessing your camera still set pre DLS.. if so double snap..
March 18th, 2024
Carole G
ace
@julzmaioro
LOL, I was just looking at the times to compare. I will have to check my camera as I was surprised it was so late! And yes, my time is wrong. May as well leave it now though
March 18th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted and Well photographed.
March 18th, 2024
365 Project
