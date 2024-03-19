Previous
Chaos!

After a disastrous start to the morning, it didn't work out too badly. I had aimed to get to Balloons over Waikato for dawn. Unfortunately, I couldn't get out of Te Kauwhata due to the road people shutting off both of our exit ramps. Took me 20 minutes longer to get to Hamilton, then I couldn't get parked, and had to run round half of the lake. It was daylight before I arrived, and the balloons were already filling and launching. I ended up taking a series of quick shots, then left. I Pep Ventosa'd some of the shots, and it represents the chaos I felt happened to my day
What a great result. I came looking for your balloons and this exceed expectations! I might give it a go though I didn't specifically take any shots in the round.
March 19th, 2024  
