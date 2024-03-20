Previous
Spot the attention seeker by yorkshirekiwi
Spot the attention seeker

My friend Lisa and I got together today. We're currently doing commercial photography in our diploma, and have to produce an environmental shot of a solicitor or lawyer working in their office. This is just one of the out takes!
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Maggiemae ace
Is this the latest art - a live wall hanger!?
March 20th, 2024  
julia ace
Ha.. Not quite got the professional look.. he was trying to upstage the little one on the desk..
March 20th, 2024  
Brian ace
LOL
March 20th, 2024  
