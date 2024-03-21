Previous
Polar Bear Balloon by yorkshirekiwi
Polar Bear Balloon

One of the balloons at the festival was a huge polar bear. Unfortunately the wind got up the day I was there, and so the pilot opted not to fly. Apparently, it gets a bit unwieldy in the wind. Safety comes first.
