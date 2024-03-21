Sign up
Previous
Photo 3003
Polar Bear Balloon
One of the balloons at the festival was a huge polar bear. Unfortunately the wind got up the day I was there, and so the pilot opted not to fly. Apparently, it gets a bit unwieldy in the wind. Safety comes first.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
balloon
,
bear
,
polar
