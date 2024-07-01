Sign up
Previous
Photo 3104
Mist on the Swamplands
Taken at the weekend, at least the fog did rise by lunchtime. Today it has just been grey and cold and now it's pouring down with rain, which is due to stay around most of the week.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
6
4
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
29th June 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
mist
Brigette
ace
oh i love how gloomy and mysterious this looks
July 1st, 2024
Annie D
ace
such an atmospheric image
July 1st, 2024
Dianne
ace
A beautiful moody image.
July 1st, 2024
Christina
ace
So lovely and mysterious
July 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Certainly makes for a lovely photo.
July 1st, 2024
julia
ace
Very moody..
July 1st, 2024
