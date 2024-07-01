Previous
Mist on the Swamplands by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3104

Mist on the Swamplands

Taken at the weekend, at least the fog did rise by lunchtime. Today it has just been grey and cold and now it's pouring down with rain, which is due to stay around most of the week.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
oh i love how gloomy and mysterious this looks
July 1st, 2024  
Annie D ace
such an atmospheric image
July 1st, 2024  
Dianne ace
A beautiful moody image.
July 1st, 2024  
Christina ace
So lovely and mysterious
July 1st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Certainly makes for a lovely photo.
July 1st, 2024  
julia ace
Very moody..
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise