Photo 3108
Waxeye
Another waxeye.
Thank you everyone for your sympathy yesterday, it was such a shock losing my beautiful boy. It's going to take a while before we stop missing him. He was one in a million.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
