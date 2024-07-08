Previous
Sacred Kingfisher by yorkshirekiwi
Sacred Kingfisher

The fog didn't clear all day today. At least it makes a nice clean background for this kingfisher
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Wendy ace
Such a beautiful portrait of the Kingfisher. Fav.
July 8th, 2024  
