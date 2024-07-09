Previous
Seven Swans A Swimming by yorkshirekiwi
Seven Swans A Swimming

Yet another foggy day, with it only lifting around 2pm. Swans swimming in the local lake taken yesterday
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
