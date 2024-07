Toi Toi in the sun

I killed two birds with one stone today. Next month's camera club subject must be shot around the Waiuku Estuary. Not being local, I would have had to make a special trip. Fortunately, I had arranged to meet a friend to book our flights to the South Island in December. She lives in the area, so we had a little walk to get some inspiration. At least I will have something if I don't get the chance to return