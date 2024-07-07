Previous
Fantail in flight by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3110

Fantail in flight

Fantail flying amongst the flax bushes. You can just see a dewy cobweb to give you an idea of scale. These birds are small and fast
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Joanne Diochon ace
A very beautiful composition.
July 7th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful carole
July 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 7th, 2024  
