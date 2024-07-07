Sign up
Previous
Photo 3110
Fantail in flight
Fantail flying amongst the flax bushes. You can just see a dewy cobweb to give you an idea of scale. These birds are small and fast
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
3
0
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th June 2024 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flight
,
fantail
,
flax
Joanne Diochon
ace
A very beautiful composition.
July 7th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful carole
July 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 7th, 2024
