Blue Sky by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 658

Blue Sky

We've officially hit Autumn, and it's amazing how much the temperature has dropped early mornings. Still getting those beautiful blue sky days, but some relief from the humidity and heat.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Diana ace
This post could come from me! We too are having strange weather with autumn making an early appearance this year.
March 6th, 2020  
