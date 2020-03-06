Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 658
Blue Sky
We've officially hit Autumn, and it's amazing how much the temperature has dropped early mornings. Still getting those beautiful blue sky days, but some relief from the humidity and heat.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2525
photos
182
followers
200
following
180% complete
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
1524
655
1525
656
1526
657
1527
658
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Spillover album
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
6th March 2020 1:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
cloud
,
rainbow2020
Diana
ace
This post could come from me! We too are having strange weather with autumn making an early appearance this year.
March 6th, 2020
