Photo 713
Scabiosa
The seedhead of scabiosa, for shapes in flash of red
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd February 2022 9:38am
Tags
head
,
seed
,
scabiosa
,
for2022
