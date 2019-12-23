Sign up
Photo 1024
Decs and aura...........
Just love colour. sooc
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd December 2019 7:09pm
Tags
sooc
,
bows-n-lace-bauble
,
just-love-colour
Sue Rose
ace
Beautiful colours and dreaminess
December 23rd, 2019
