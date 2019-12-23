Previous
Next
Decs and aura........... by ziggy77
Photo 1024

Decs and aura...........

Just love colour. sooc

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Rose ace
Beautiful colours and dreaminess
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise