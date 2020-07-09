Sign up
Photo 1045
Sea Holly.........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
sea-holly
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful capture.
July 9th, 2020
