Photo 1049
Two of a kind........
Have a lovely weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
daisies
sooc
Sylvia du Toit
September 4th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
So beautiful!
September 4th, 2020
moni kozi
pink and purple. my beloved childhood colours
September 4th, 2020
