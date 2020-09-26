Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1052
Forks and shadows ..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3731
photos
329
followers
142
following
288% complete
View this month »
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
Latest from all albums
2003
1051
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
1052
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Taken
26th September 2020 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
forks
marlboromaam
ace
Very cool processing! I like the effect here.
September 26th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
Oooo I love this. Great manipulation and composition. FAV
September 26th, 2020
Terri Morris
ace
This is really cool. Just a question. Did you try this in bw. I was wondering how that would look.
September 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close