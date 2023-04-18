Previous
Cherry blossom.... by ziggy77
Photo 1102

Cherry blossom....

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
carol white ace
Lovely focus and capture.Fav😊
April 18th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
delightful
April 18th, 2023  
Catriona Baker
Oh this is lovely!!! 🥰
Thing all the blossom here is going to be blown away! Got really windy and cold again
April 18th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
So beautiful.
April 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful, great focus and dof and bokeh! fav
April 18th, 2023  
