Photo 1102
Cherry blossom....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
5
6
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th April 2023 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
cherry-blossom
carol white
ace
Lovely focus and capture.Fav😊
April 18th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
delightful
April 18th, 2023
Catriona Baker
Oh this is lovely!!! 🥰
Thing all the blossom here is going to be blown away! Got really windy and cold again
April 18th, 2023
Bill Davidson
So beautiful.
April 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful, great focus and dof and bokeh! fav
April 18th, 2023
Thing all the blossom here is going to be blown away! Got really windy and cold again