Previous
Frozen Leaves....... by ziggy77
Photo 1138

Frozen Leaves.......

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this frozen texture
February 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise