Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1155
Senetti shadows.....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4581
photos
283
followers
173
following
316% complete
View this month »
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
Latest from all albums
1152
2737
2738
2739
1153
1154
2740
1155
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th April 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
sooc
,
senetti
Barb
ace
Oh, Jo...this is SO gorgeous! Beautiful capture!
April 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
April 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close