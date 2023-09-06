Sign up
Photo 2568
Garden....
So good to potter round my garden. Unfortunately it is starting to get a little overgrown. Thank you all for your good wishes, I have been told it will be a slow progress - 6 months, but that should pass in no time.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
garden
,
sooc
