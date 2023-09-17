Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2572
Promise.......
Still waiting on this Sunflower, looking promising.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time sooc
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4370
photos
277
followers
166
following
704% complete
View this month »
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
17th September 2023 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sunflower
,
sooc
,
tall
,
opening
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the university folding - beautiful bokeh
September 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close