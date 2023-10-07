Sign up
Previous
Photo 2590
Asters flowers afloat.........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
reflection
purple
flower
sooc
floating
carol white
A lovely capture.Fav😊
October 7th, 2023
Mags
Great shade of purple.
October 7th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Beautifully composed.
October 7th, 2023
