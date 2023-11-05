Previous
Buffeted buds....... by ziggy77
Photo 2618

Buffeted buds.......

Up against the garden shed several shoots of Chrysanthemums about to burst open, being buffeted by blustery wind.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
717% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful collaboration of the buds in the blustery wind - which edit site do you use for the effect ! I can not seem to find it on any I use!!
November 5th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
@beryl Hi beryl - I use bfunky, I bought mine when Picmonkey finished on 365 project, but I think you can use a section free still.
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise