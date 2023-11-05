Sign up
Photo 2618
Buffeted buds.......
Up against the garden shed several shoots of Chrysanthemums about to burst open, being buffeted by blustery wind.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
garden
,
shed
,
blustery
,
buffeted
,
chrysanthemums-buds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful collaboration of the buds in the blustery wind - which edit site do you use for the effect ! I can not seem to find it on any I use!!
November 5th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@beryl
Hi beryl - I use bfunky, I bought mine when Picmonkey finished on 365 project, but I think you can use a section free still.
November 5th, 2023
