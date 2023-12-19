Previous
Christmas Bauble.... by ziggy77
Photo 2660

Christmas Bauble....

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
728% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
December 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous bauble, lovely shot and dof.
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise