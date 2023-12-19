Sign up
Previous
Photo 2660
Christmas Bauble....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
2
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
breezy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
December 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous bauble, lovely shot and dof.
December 19th, 2023
