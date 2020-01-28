Sign up
Photo 1378
A hanging hook
I took more photographs of this hook than all the other interesting objects in the museum, and it isn't even an exhibit.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Tags
shadow
,
hook
,
theme-composition
