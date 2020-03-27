Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1437
Applause
I joined in last night's "Clap for the NHS"
I also applauded for the teachers who're sorting distance learning and childminding pupils from other schools
The supermarket staff who have put up with so many greedy and selfish people
The self employed who cannot work from home -my hula-hoop teacher did a lesson on FaceAche for us to follow.
Care workers who now cannot rely on families to support in the care of their residents.
The list is endless!
It was emotional to be with neighbours whooping and applauding, but it's all feeling a bit jingoistic, propagandist and dare I say false.
Here in UK we've not hit the worst time yet, if it's going to get as bad as we're told, we'll need to remember the relaxed happy time of last night.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2235
photos
160
followers
95
following
393% complete
View this month »
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
Latest from all albums
743
1432
1433
1434
744
1435
1436
1437
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
23rd March 2020 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2020
,
clap? really!! has another meaning to my generation!!
Casablanca
ace
I joined in too. You can't see other neighbours doors from our house - we are all on a main road with hedging - but we could hear the car horns sounding and other applause echoing down the street. I hope there were some NHS workers who felt cheered and supported by that simple expression.
I love your other thoughts here. So many other people keeping the country moving and struggling at times with systems or people........water, electricity, phones, food. So many to cheer on.
We are not at the peak yet, I agree. Here's hoping we can ride through it. Stay safe, dear one. We need to meet by a red squirrel again sometime!
March 27th, 2020
Anne
ace
Here, here Jackie, there was plenty of noise in our street and I to applaud all those who are selflessly giving of their time and possibly their health. Good as a one-off but now apparently it's going to be EVERY Thursday evening - that feels jingoistic.......
March 27th, 2020
Susan Wakely
Touched by the applause last night for all who are working in these strange times. Also touched that the neighbourhood pulled together to check on each other’s well being.
March 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I love your other thoughts here. So many other people keeping the country moving and struggling at times with systems or people........water, electricity, phones, food. So many to cheer on.
We are not at the peak yet, I agree. Here's hoping we can ride through it. Stay safe, dear one. We need to meet by a red squirrel again sometime!