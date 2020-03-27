Applause

I joined in last night's "Clap for the NHS"



I also applauded for the teachers who're sorting distance learning and childminding pupils from other schools



The supermarket staff who have put up with so many greedy and selfish people



The self employed who cannot work from home -my hula-hoop teacher did a lesson on FaceAche for us to follow.



Care workers who now cannot rely on families to support in the care of their residents.

The list is endless!



It was emotional to be with neighbours whooping and applauding, but it's all feeling a bit jingoistic, propagandist and dare I say false.



Here in UK we've not hit the worst time yet, if it's going to get as bad as we're told, we'll need to remember the relaxed happy time of last night.















