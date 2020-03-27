Previous
Applause by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1437

Applause

I joined in last night's "Clap for the NHS"

I also applauded for the teachers who're sorting distance learning and childminding pupils from other schools

The supermarket staff who have put up with so many greedy and selfish people

The self employed who cannot work from home -my hula-hoop teacher did a lesson on FaceAche for us to follow.

Care workers who now cannot rely on families to support in the care of their residents.
The list is endless!

It was emotional to be with neighbours whooping and applauding, but it's all feeling a bit jingoistic, propagandist and dare I say false.

Here in UK we've not hit the worst time yet, if it's going to get as bad as we're told, we'll need to remember the relaxed happy time of last night.







27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Casablanca
I joined in too. You can't see other neighbours doors from our house - we are all on a main road with hedging - but we could hear the car horns sounding and other applause echoing down the street. I hope there were some NHS workers who felt cheered and supported by that simple expression.

I love your other thoughts here. So many other people keeping the country moving and struggling at times with systems or people........water, electricity, phones, food. So many to cheer on.

We are not at the peak yet, I agree. Here's hoping we can ride through it. Stay safe, dear one. We need to meet by a red squirrel again sometime!
March 27th, 2020  
Anne
Here, here Jackie, there was plenty of noise in our street and I to applaud all those who are selflessly giving of their time and possibly their health. Good as a one-off but now apparently it's going to be EVERY Thursday evening - that feels jingoistic.......
March 27th, 2020  
Susan Wakely
Touched by the applause last night for all who are working in these strange times. Also touched that the neighbourhood pulled together to check on each other’s well being.
March 27th, 2020  
