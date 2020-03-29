Previous
Garden Produce by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1439

Garden Produce

I made redcurrent jelly yesterday, never made jam of any sort before.

The little jar and tulips are for my girls' adopted granny, who hung her jam thermomometer on her front door and gave a 'phone masterclass from her WI recipe book.
29th March 2020

JackieR

Photo Details

