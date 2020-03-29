Sign up
Photo 1439
Garden Produce
I made redcurrent jelly yesterday, never made jam of any sort before.
The little jar and tulips are for my girls' adopted granny, who hung her jam thermomometer on her front door and gave a 'phone masterclass from her WI recipe book.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2238
photos
160
followers
95
following
394% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
29th March 2020 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2020
