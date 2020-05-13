Previous
Next
Drift Log by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1484

Drift Log

This is the beach that I found yesterday's fossils on. One day this tree trunk may be fossilised.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise