Photo 1500
View Through The Daisy Gate
We're allowed to visit non-family, but she's almost my sister, the girls adopted her mum as their Granny 30 years ago!!
Oh so delicious to catch up with her, sit in different surroundings and praise her refurbished, landscaped garden
29th May 2020
29th May 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
29th May 2020 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf20
