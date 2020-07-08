Sign up
Photo 1535
Not an Owl
Should be going on an owl hunt this evening with
@wakelys
but its not good weather to go barn owling.
I don't think I have ever seen such a succesful egret, it caught a couple of fish and some frogs whilst I watched it. I was lucky with this shot!
Pop across to
The Darkroom
to see an exotic, and rare, bird that has migrated to my garden.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2395
photos
174
followers
94
following
Tags
egret
Mave
Lovely shot
July 8th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Great capture- sounds like you had fun watching it fishing!
July 8th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great capture.
July 8th, 2020
