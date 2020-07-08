Previous
Next
Not an Owl by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1535

Not an Owl

Should be going on an owl hunt this evening with @wakelys but its not good weather to go barn owling.

I don't think I have ever seen such a succesful egret, it caught a couple of fish and some frogs whilst I watched it. I was lucky with this shot!

Pop across to The Darkroom to see an exotic, and rare, bird that has migrated to my garden.

8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mave
Lovely shot
July 8th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Great capture- sounds like you had fun watching it fishing!
July 8th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great capture.
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise