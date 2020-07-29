Sign up
Produce of My Back Garden
Slow roasted tomatoes in olive oil, redcurrent jelly and rhubarb & gooseberry chutney.
The theme for the 52 week challenge is my backyard and this year my fruit has thrived on neglect (as is usual!)
The only purchased ingredients for this lot was the sugar, oil and spices.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Casablanca
ace
You are a clever gardener and cook. Well done!
August 1st, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
That red currant jelly is not easy to make - well done! You must feel good!
August 1st, 2020
