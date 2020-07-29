Previous
Produce of My Back Garden by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1549

Produce of My Back Garden

Slow roasted tomatoes in olive oil, redcurrent jelly and rhubarb & gooseberry chutney.

The theme for the 52 week challenge is my backyard and this year my fruit has thrived on neglect (as is usual!)

The only purchased ingredients for this lot was the sugar, oil and spices.
Casablanca ace
You are a clever gardener and cook. Well done!
August 1st, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
That red currant jelly is not easy to make - well done! You must feel good!
August 1st, 2020  
