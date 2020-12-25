Previous
Next
Our Poor Neighbours Endure This Nightly!!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1697

Our Poor Neighbours Endure This Nightly!!!

Had socially distanced meetup with neighbours in the street this morning. It was sunny, chilly and lovely!!
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
Have a great holiday....not sure why "poor" neighbors but....
Enjoy the lights!
December 25th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Santa looks very happy.
December 25th, 2020  
haskar ace
Happy Holidays! Very inviting
December 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise