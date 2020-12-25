Sign up
Photo 1697
Our Poor Neighbours Endure This Nightly!!!
Had socially distanced meetup with neighbours in the street this morning. It was sunny, chilly and lovely!!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five.
2629
photos
182
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
25th December 2020 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Granagringa
ace
Have a great holiday....not sure why "poor" neighbors but....
Enjoy the lights!
December 25th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Santa looks very happy.
December 25th, 2020
haskar
ace
Happy Holidays! Very inviting
December 25th, 2020
Enjoy the lights!