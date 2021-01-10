Previous
Goggles by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1713

Goggles

I wanted to see if the refracted colours would cancel each other out as in Newton's Theory of Light and was slightly surprised it didn't happen.

I love prisms and refracting light, but can anyone tell me why they didn't cancel each other out please??
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Photo Details

Frogger ace
That works so well. The reflected image balances the direct image, and the distortion adds interest.
For your experiment to work, your "prisms" need to be the inverse of each other's shape. That is easy enough for a triangular prism. The cross section is an equilateral triangle. Your safety glasses don't have that property. When passing through the second lens, the different wavelengths of light just get refracted again to new direction. To get them to add back to white light, you need the colored rays to get bent back in the opposite way that the first lens bent them.
January 10th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
I’m glad that Tim could explain it; I wouldn’t have a clue. Really wonderful image though!
January 10th, 2021  
