Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1713
Goggles
I wanted to see if the refracted colours would cancel each other out as in
Newton's Theory of Light
and was slightly surprised it didn't happen.
I love prisms and refracting light, but can anyone tell me why they didn't cancel each other out please??
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2660
photos
189
followers
106
following
469% complete
View this month »
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
Latest from all albums
1709
1710
875
1711
876
877
1712
1713
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th January 2021 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
technique-111-photoelasticity
Frogger
ace
That works so well. The reflected image balances the direct image, and the distortion adds interest.
For your experiment to work, your "prisms" need to be the inverse of each other's shape. That is easy enough for a triangular prism. The cross section is an equilateral triangle. Your safety glasses don't have that property. When passing through the second lens, the different wavelengths of light just get refracted again to new direction. To get them to add back to white light, you need the colored rays to get bent back in the opposite way that the first lens bent them.
January 10th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
I’m glad that Tim could explain it; I wouldn’t have a clue. Really wonderful image though!
January 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
For your experiment to work, your "prisms" need to be the inverse of each other's shape. That is easy enough for a triangular prism. The cross section is an equilateral triangle. Your safety glasses don't have that property. When passing through the second lens, the different wavelengths of light just get refracted again to new direction. To get them to add back to white light, you need the colored rays to get bent back in the opposite way that the first lens bent them.