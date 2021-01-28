Previous
More Stuff Needed - Soon I Think!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1731

My gift from family a three monthly art tutorial ( with resources provided) and an art activity a day book.

Dug out my crafts and all the pens are dried out! The spare blade for guillotine is still sharp though!
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

katy ace
You got some new pigs too? What a lovely photo Love your gifts! I had a similar situation when I dug out my old stuff which is why I had to buy new for your challenge. This is a very colorful photo and I’m looking forward to seeing all the creative things you come up with from your new gift
January 28th, 2021  
Annie D ace
Oh...I must dig out my arty stuff....must find time to paint and draw again
January 28th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Another 365 project? ....wow...you are busy , but so much FUN! can't wait to see your art work progression.
January 28th, 2021  
