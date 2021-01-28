Sign up
Photo 1731
More Stuff Needed - Soon I Think!!
My gift from family a three monthly art tutorial ( with resources provided) and an art activity a day book.
Dug out my crafts and all the pens are dried out! The spare blade for guillotine is still sharp though!
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom,
Tags
just off to get a plaster
katy
ace
You got some new pigs too? What a lovely photo Love your gifts! I had a similar situation when I dug out my old stuff which is why I had to buy new for your challenge. This is a very colorful photo and I’m looking forward to seeing all the creative things you come up with from your new gift
January 28th, 2021
Annie D
ace
Oh...I must dig out my arty stuff....must find time to paint and draw again
January 28th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Another 365 project? ....wow...you are busy , but so much FUN! can't wait to see your art work progression.
January 28th, 2021
