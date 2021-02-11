Crumpled Tissues

Before you call in the Covid Wombles, I've not coughed or sneezed into them. I've been arting today and these are kitchen towel used to dry the brushes, my hands and mop up spillages.



In-camera edit which really highlights the poor lighting, but its the end of the a very busy day. I won at Pass the Pigs (yes I'm bragging!) listened to a whole audio book (Thursday Murder Club - not read by the author which was a shame!) and I made chilli jam, cleaned the house and took a photo.



In the words of a good 365 friend - now I need a drink, I'll get Him to put the kettle on!