Previous
Next
Crumpled Tissues by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1745

Crumpled Tissues

Before you call in the Covid Wombles, I've not coughed or sneezed into them. I've been arting today and these are kitchen towel used to dry the brushes, my hands and mop up spillages.

In-camera edit which really highlights the poor lighting, but its the end of the a very busy day. I won at Pass the Pigs (yes I'm bragging!) listened to a whole audio book (Thursday Murder Club - not read by the author which was a shame!) and I made chilli jam, cleaned the house and took a photo.

In the words of a good 365 friend - now I need a drink, I'll get Him to put the kettle on!
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
478% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice peaks and valleys. Some people might consider you bragging, btw.
February 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise