Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1778
World Wide Minute-ish
My birthday gift arrived today, calligraphy drawing pens, a very informative booklet and YouTube links to tutorials.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
2780
photos
198
followers
94
following
487% complete
View this month »
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
Latest from all albums
1774
68
923
1775
924
1776
1777
1778
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
15th March 2021 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very nice phrase, I so admire your curiosity regarding pursuing all art forms! Looking forward to your calligraphy prowess.
March 15th, 2021
Betsey
ace
Enjoy, I used address wedding envelopes with pen and ink before the computer fonts took my job. I loved it and learned in an evening school class at the local high school in the late 70s. Practice and relax, it's great fun. The thick and thin aspect of the letters and the slant, and connecting, oh, so much fun!!
March 15th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@theredcamera
This gift is from my girls, so I've done this phrase as a before shot to see if I improve!! Apparently I have a charcoal and an inking set to come over the coming year!! Very exciting
March 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close