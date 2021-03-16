Previous
World Wide Minute-ish by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
World Wide Minute-ish

My birthday gift arrived today, calligraphy drawing pens, a very informative booklet and YouTube links to tutorials.
16th March 2021

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Very nice phrase, I so admire your curiosity regarding pursuing all art forms! Looking forward to your calligraphy prowess.
March 15th, 2021  
Betsey ace
Enjoy, I used address wedding envelopes with pen and ink before the computer fonts took my job. I loved it and learned in an evening school class at the local high school in the late 70s. Practice and relax, it's great fun. The thick and thin aspect of the letters and the slant, and connecting, oh, so much fun!!
March 15th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@theredcamera This gift is from my girls, so I've done this phrase as a before shot to see if I improve!! Apparently I have a charcoal and an inking set to come over the coming year!! Very exciting
March 15th, 2021  
