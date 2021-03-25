Previous
Next
Where Did My Lawn Go?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1787

Where Did My Lawn Go??

Into my neighbour's garden waste bin which I filled to the brim!!!

It's been scarrified twice, but there's still a bin load of moss amongst the few blades of grass remaining.

The birds are picking up bits, so they are going to have softest lined nests!!
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang,
489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Moss is such a persistent beggar. Feed the lawn with a fertiliser that includes moss killer. Encourage the lawn to be stronger to fight back.
March 25th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Hope that you will be rewarded with a lovely lush lawn when it recovers.
March 25th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@casablanca unfortunately we have a lodger cat who uses the garden as her loo, and miss killer isn't Olive friendly!!

@wakelys I spent a most satisfying afternoon and morning driving the scarifier, shocked at how much volume of moss and dead grass I scraped out!
March 25th, 2021  
moni kozi
Ready... Steady... Go Spring!!!!
March 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise