Previous
Next
Photo 1787
Where Did My Lawn Go??
Into my neighbour's garden waste bin which I filled to the brim!!!
It's been scarrified twice, but there's still a bin load of moss amongst the few blades of grass remaining.
The birds are picking up bits, so they are going to have softest lined nests!!
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
4
0
Casablanca
ace
Moss is such a persistent beggar. Feed the lawn with a fertiliser that includes moss killer. Encourage the lawn to be stronger to fight back.
March 25th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Hope that you will be rewarded with a lovely lush lawn when it recovers.
March 25th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
unfortunately we have a lodger cat who uses the garden as her loo, and miss killer isn't Olive friendly!!
@wakelys
I spent a most satisfying afternoon and morning driving the scarifier, shocked at how much volume of moss and dead grass I scraped out!
March 25th, 2021
moni kozi
Ready... Steady... Go Spring!!!!
March 25th, 2021
