On National Thank You Day, Thanks!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1888

On National Thank You Day, Thanks!!

Photograph 3001, wouldn't have made it this far without the friendship and support of 365ers!
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
517% complete

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
What a nicely composed shot! Fav
July 4th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You have such a nice penmanship. Great angle and DOF.
July 4th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Very nice shot. I love the fountain pen.
July 4th, 2021  
katy ace
Awww. This is a spectacular photo and it’s easy to encourage someone who is such a good friend in return! FAV
July 4th, 2021  
william wooderson
And thank you too! 😊
July 4th, 2021  
