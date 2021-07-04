Sign up
Photo 1888
On National Thank You Day, Thanks!!
Photograph 3001, wouldn't have made it this far without the friendship and support of 365ers!
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th July 2021 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jul21words
,
written with my nice ended pen independently!
Lynda McG
ace
What a nicely composed shot! Fav
July 4th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You have such a nice penmanship. Great angle and DOF.
July 4th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Very nice shot. I love the fountain pen.
July 4th, 2021
katy
ace
Awww. This is a spectacular photo and it’s easy to encourage someone who is such a good friend in return! FAV
July 4th, 2021
william wooderson
And thank you too! 😊
July 4th, 2021
