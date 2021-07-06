Sign up
Photo 1890
Stressed Dessert
Actually I'm not too stressed. Waze got me to Hyde Hall Gardens (
@casablanca
's favourite RHS place). M23 and M25 both fine, neither got a mention on the radio traffic reports.
It's now raining so heavily cannot see outside the cafe window, so better get another cuppa, but no cake as this dessert was scrumptious!!
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3004
photos
206
followers
104
following
517% complete
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
Tags
jul21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice POV, but I can't help but wonder what your dessert looked like before it was gone. =)
July 6th, 2021
Cazzi
ace
Hope the rain stops and the sun comes back out.
July 6th, 2021
