Wanna Play??

There were no children playing hopscotch, balancing on the lines or leaping on the colourful footprints and numbers!

From this vantage point any spare child could be speared( or photographed) but why were none playing?



Too old fashioned? No batteries required?? Requires imagination, energetic movement and it's s little bit embarrassing???



Part of me thinks waste of money, but bigger part smiles and I think I'll play hopscotch there another day!!