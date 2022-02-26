Previous
Tulip Innards by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2125

Tulip Innards

Last high key for FoR 2022, and wouldn't you know it, least angst with my 'phone set to manual. Only one shot then snapseeded a little bit to crop out black.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Photo Details

