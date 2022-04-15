Sign up
Photo 2173
Bathroom Essentials
This warning cone was given to Him in his Christmas stocking ages ago, its quite an heirloom now. The scales, well I've forgotten how they work, but they made quite a good mirror here, so think I'll repurpose them!
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
15th April 2022 4:12pm
Tags
30-shots2022
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
April 15th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
What a fun picture.
April 15th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Heheeeheeeeeeeee
Heeeeheeeeeheeeeeeee!!!!!
April 15th, 2022
Heeeeheeeeeheeeeeeee!!!!!