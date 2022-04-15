Previous
Bathroom Essentials by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2173

Bathroom Essentials

This warning cone was given to Him in his Christmas stocking ages ago, its quite an heirloom now. The scales, well I've forgotten how they work, but they made quite a good mirror here, so think I'll repurpose them!
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
April 15th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
What a fun picture.
April 15th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Heheeeheeeeeeeee
Heeeeheeeeeheeeeeeee!!!!!
April 15th, 2022  
