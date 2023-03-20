Previous
Distressed, Dessicated, Dead, Dried, ...... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2508

Distressed, Dessicated, Dead, Dried, ......

This week it's items in my 'studio' (smothered in bokeh)
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

JackieR

I love this.
March 20th, 2023  
Great picture
March 20th, 2023  
Love it, but this is exactly how I felt this week in our mid 30 degree c heat
March 20th, 2023  
Lovely
March 20th, 2023  
