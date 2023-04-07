Previous
All at Sea by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2526

All at Sea

I took Wallis, Camilla and Hen out to sea today. I had to reassure them that they wouldn't need to leave the boat to swim ashore, as they're christmices and not rats, and also we had no plans to sink!
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

ace
Anne ace
What adventures they are having! Hope they - and you - had a good voyage
April 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
sounds like a fabulous time on board, lovely shot of your mice!
April 7th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful scene in the background. Nice of you to give them a little comfort with the rope surround.
April 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How lovely and so cute too
April 7th, 2023  
