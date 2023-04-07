Sign up
Photo 2526
All at Sea
I took Wallis, Camilla and Hen out to sea today. I had to reassure them that they wouldn't need to leave the boat to swim ashore, as they're christmices and not rats, and also we had no plans to sink!
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
7th April 2023 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
,
chritmice
Anne
ace
What adventures they are having! Hope they - and you - had a good voyage
April 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
sounds like a fabulous time on board, lovely shot of your mice!
April 7th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful scene in the background. Nice of you to give them a little comfort with the rope surround.
April 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How lovely and so cute too
April 7th, 2023
