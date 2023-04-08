Sign up
Photo 2527
Treasure
A fabulous day that included a picnic and fossil and sea glass hunting. This is my haul of glass, also found were three ammonites by daughter and grandson
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
8th April 2023 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmice
,
30-shots2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing haul, I love sea glass too
April 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh this is a handsome stash of glass.
April 8th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Actually, before I opened the full image, I thought they were holding a bouquet. The colors and highlights are beautiful.
April 8th, 2023
