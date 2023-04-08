Previous
Next
Treasure by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2527

Treasure

A fabulous day that included a picnic and fossil and sea glass hunting. This is my haul of glass, also found were three ammonites by daughter and grandson
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
692% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Amazing haul, I love sea glass too
April 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh this is a handsome stash of glass.
April 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Actually, before I opened the full image, I thought they were holding a bouquet. The colors and highlights are beautiful.
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise