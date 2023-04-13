Previous
Pulling Out All the Stops by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2532

Pulling Out All the Stops

Got chatting to a gentleman who was repairing Ely Cathedral's organ. He led us up the spiral staircase to see the real thing. Camilla was allowed to have a play
JackieR

Dawn ace
A cool addition to 30 shots
April 13th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Perfect title for this.
April 13th, 2023  
